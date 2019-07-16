Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Loading Historical Streams

Last Modified: July 16, 2019

Load streams that are stored in the server and view them on the Data Viewer page.

In Stream Data mode, you can load streams of data that occurred in the past and are stored in InsightCM. Complete the following steps to load a previously acquired stream.

  1. Click the Data Viewer button.
  2. Click Load Stream to view a list of previously recorded streams for each piece of equipment in the asset tree.
  3. Select a piece of equipment from the tree on the left to load available streams for that equipment.
  4. In the list of streams that populates on the right side of the dialog box, select the stream of interest and click OK.
    Note  

    If necessary, the Data Viewer page automatically switches to Stream Data mode so you can access viewers and other features that are useful for analyzing stream data. When a stream begins, the viewers automatically begin updating with data. If a stream is not in progress, the viewers remain empty. The Subscribe to Stream button is disabled until you select a piece of equipment with a stream-enabled operating state in the asset tree.

    When you load a stream, you can perform the same tasks you use to analyze data in periodic data mode.
  5. Move the cursor through the Trend viewer point by point. By default, the Trend viewer loads the speed feature from the tachometer that detected the stream-enabled operating state.
  6. Watch the timestamp and cursor value update in the metadata pane.
  7. Analyze data from all supported sensors in various viewers, even if the sensors are not loaded in the Trend viewer. Conditions Where Data is Unavailable - The following behaviors can affect your ability to load data in Stream Data mode.
    • You cannot load trends from assets that are not part of the stream.
    • The time range in viewers is restricted to the duration of the stream you load, so you cannot see additional data even from equipment that is part of the stream.

