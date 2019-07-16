Downsampling

Because of screen resolution constraints, the viewer may not be able to display every point in a data set. As a result, some viewers downsample data by default so that viewers can load data faster and conserve memory. This means that the viewer displays only the data points necessary to generate an accurate plot.

When you zoom within a viewer with downsampling enabled, InsightCM queries the server for new data to display. Therefore, the viewer resolution remains the same even though the zoomed view displays fewer points than the original view.

To disable downsampling, complete the following.