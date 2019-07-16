Deleting Data

Delete data you no longer need but that the server retained to conserve space and memory.

Note Retaining and deleting data directly affects the data that InsightCM stores. Any user who connects to the server can mark data for retention, but you need special permissions to delete data.

Data Viewer button to navigate to the Data Viewer page. Click thebutton to navigate to the Data Viewer page. Move the cursor to the point of interest in the Trend viewer or click in a sensor data viewer that contains the data you want to delete. Complete the following step according to the current workspace mode: Action menu on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Delete Data Events. (Periodic Data mode): Click theon the Trend viewer toolbar and select Action menu on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Delete Stream. If you delete a data event that is part of a stream, you will delete the entire stream. (Stream Data mode): Click theon the Trend viewer toolbar and select. If you delete a data event that is part of a stream, you will delete the entire stream.

Complete the following steps to delete the data according to normal aging rules.