Compensating for Slow-Roll Data

Enable compensation for slow-roll data when viewing your data.
Vector Compensation - When you configure sensors, InsightCM provides 1x Magnitude Reference and 1x Phase Reference properties that specify the magnitude and phase values when the shaft is at slow-roll speed. The Data Viewer page uses these properties to compensate for slow-roll in Bode and Polar viewers. If the configured reference values are incorrect, or you want to temporarily override them with different values, you can compute and apply new slow-roll references within the Data Viewer page.
Complete the following steps to change the configured magnitude and phase references.
Waveform Compensation - To distinguish between data that indicates a physical imperfection in equipment, such as a scratch on a shaft, and pure vibration data, the web application applies waveform compensation for slow-roll data. When the Order Waveform or Order Spectrum viewer displays a data set, the web application subtracts slow-roll data from that data set.
Complete the following steps to enable slow-roll compensation.