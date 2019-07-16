Changing the Time Range of Trends

In Periodic Data mode, the Trend viewer has a time-range property that controls the length of trends you load. Even if more data is available on the NI InsightCM Server, the Trend viewer displays only data from the configured time range.

Bode

Polar

Shaft centerline

Waterfall In Stream Data mode, the time range is restricted to the duration of the stream you load. If you change the time range of the Trend viewer, the following viewers update to match the new Trend viewer time range:

Complete the following steps to change the time range for which you want to view data.