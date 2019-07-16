Overview of the InsightCM System

The InsightCM Manual refers to various nodes within the order of the InsightCM system. To orient you at any stage during setup, learn the components of the InsightCM system and how each component functions in relation to the others.
|System Component
|Description
|Equipment
|The asset that you are monitoring the health of using the InsightCM System.
|Sensors
|InsightCM supports a variety of sensors that collect data from fixed points on your equipment.
|Wireless/Continuous Devices
|The monitoring devices used to relay data from the sensors to the InsightCM server.
|Server
|The server with InsightCM installed.
|Client Computer
|The computer using the InsightCM web application - a browser-based tool for configuring monitoring devices and visualizing data - to access the InsightCM server.