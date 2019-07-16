Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

InsightCM 3.5 New Features

    Last Modified: July 12, 2019

    Refer to the list below to learn what's new in InsightCM 3.5.

    MON-10411 Support

    NI wireless vibration sensors allow for data acquisitions to be sent wirelessly and directly to your MON-10496. For more information on setting up wireless sensors in InsightCM, refer to Adding Wireless Gateways and Endpoints.

    OSIsoft Pi Point Speed Reference Support

    Configure an OSIsoft PI Point as a speed reference.

    New MCSA Viewers

    InsightCM now supports two new MCSA viewers - the MCSA Envelope Spectrum viewer and the Phasor Diagram viewer.

    Kurtosis Feature

    Calculate kurtosis as a feature you can configure for an asset on the Asset Configuration page.

