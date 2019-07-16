Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Discovering Cameras

Last Modified: July 14, 2019

Discover and add the cameras you will use to monitor your equipment's thermal data.

Ensure that you have completed the steps in Adding a Thermal Imaging Device.

Complete the following steps to discover the cameras connected to a thermal imaging device.

Note  

Allow several minutes after you add a thermal imaging device before attempting to discover cameras.

  1. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices
  2. From the list of devices on the Devices tab, double-click the device to which the cameras are connected.
    Note  

    Cameras are connected to but also powered through their connection to the device.

  3. On the Cameras tab, click Add.
  4. In the Add Cameras dialog box, click Discover and the serial numbers of all valid cameras connected to the device appear in the table.
  5. Select the cameras you want to add and click Apply.
  6. When prompted, enter a descriptive name for each camera and click OK.

