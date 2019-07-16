Discovering Cameras

Discover and add the cameras you will use to monitor your equipment's thermal data.
Ensure that you have completed the steps in
Adding a Thermal Imaging Device
.
Complete the following steps to discover the cameras connected to a thermal imaging device.
Note
Allow several minutes after you add a thermal imaging device before attempting to discover cameras.
-
Click the Configuration pull-down
and select Devices
-
From the list of devices on the Devices tab, double-click the device to which the cameras are connected.
Note
Cameras are connected to but also powered through their connection to the device.
-
On the Cameras tab, click Add.
-
In the Add Cameras dialog box, click Discover and the serial numbers of all valid cameras connected to the device appear in the table.
-
Select the cameras you want to add and click Apply.
-
When prompted, enter a descriptive name for each camera and click OK.