Setting up Equipment Assets

Last Modified: July 14, 2019

Define the equipment you are monitoring on the Asset Configuration page.

Note  

The equipment options in the dialog box correspond to toolkits you purchased with your InsightCM system.

  1. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Assets.
  2. Click Add and expand the General section in the resulting dialog box.
  3. Select the Location asset, name it for the physical site or plant location, and click OK. Consider adding additional location assets to designate the specific location of the equipment on the physical site.
  4. Once you have added all location assets, select a location asset and click Add.
  5. In the resulting dialog box, expand the Equipment section and select an equipment type from the list.
    Equipment Description
    Equipment Select this equipment type if your asset will be monitored by an EMSA device.
    Motor (MCSA) Select this equipment type if your asset will be monitored by an MMS device. You will need to configure a Voltage Bus to the Group Properties of this equipment type.
    Rotating Equipment (Data Source)

    Rotating Equipment (Fixed Speed)

    Rotating Equipment (Tachometer)

    		Select these equipment types if your asset will be monitored by a CMS device.
    Voltage Bus Select this equipment type if you have added a Motor asset. This asset will need to be configured to the Group Properties of a Motor asset.
    Wireless Equipment (Data Source)

    Wireless Equipment (Fixed Speed)

    Wireless Equipment (Tachometer)

    		Select these equipment types if your asset will be monitored wirelessly.
  6. Optional: Give the asset a descriptive name in the Name textbox.
  7. Designate how many of this asset to create and click OK.
You have added your equipment asset, but you still need to add sensors. Add sensor assets to complete construction of your asset tree.

