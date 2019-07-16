Adding a Continuous NI Monitoring Device

Add and configure an NI monitoring device that is wired to sensors, the network, and a power source to the server.
Ensure that you have configured assets on the Asset Configuration page.
Click the Configuration pull-down
and select Devices.
Click the Add button.
In the New Device dialog box, you can add a device in two ways.
|Option
|Description
|Connect to an online device
Select Connect to an online device and enter the IP address in the textbox.
Tip
If you do not know the device IP address, click Browse to see a list of devices on the same subnet as the server machine.
To automatically check for common problems that prevent a device from connecting to the InsightCM server and coming online, click the Connect button. The web application opens the Test Connection dialog box and checks for problems. If a check fails, this dialog box provides information about how to resolve the issue.
Tip
You can continue to add an online device without resolving failed checks if the device passes the IP address check.
Click OK.
Select your device type from the Device Type pull-down.
Configure the slots as needed to match the module configuration on your physical device.
Note
If you need to update the module configuration in the web application at a later time, navigate to the Hardware tab of the specific device's configuration page.
Click Next.
Enter the two types of names for the device.
Device Name—The name you want to appear throughout the web application. Assign an easily identifiable name, such as one that indicates the physical device location or the equipment it monitors.
Hardware Name—The hostname of the device, which is in the format of NI-cRIO-ModelNumber-SerialNumber by default. If the device is online, InsightCM Server automatically populates this name. Otherwise, find the two values printed on a label on the back of the device.
|Connect to an offline device
If your device is offline, ensure that you select Create an offline device option and click Next.
-
Select your device type from the Device Type pull-down.
Configure the slots as needed to match the module configuration on your physical device.
Note
If you need to update the module configuration in the web application at a later time, navigate to the Hardware tab of the specific device's configuration page.
Click Next.
-
Give the device a descriptive name in the Device Name text field.
Once you have added an offline device, transfer a connection file to your offline device.
Click Finish to add your device to the server.