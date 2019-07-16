Adding a Continuous NI Monitoring Device

Connect to an online device

Select Connect to an online device and enter the IP address in the textbox. Tip If you do not know the device IP address, click Browse to see a list of devices on the same subnet as the server machine. To automatically check for common problems that prevent a device from connecting to the InsightCM server and coming online, click the Connect button. The web application opens the Test Connection dialog box and checks for problems. If a check fails, this dialog box provides information about how to resolve the issue. Tip You can continue to add an online device without resolving failed checks if the device passes the IP address check. Click OK. Select your device type from the Device Type pull-down. Configure the slots as needed to match the module configuration on your physical device. Note If you need to update the module configuration in the web application at a later time, navigate to the Hardware tab of the specific device's configuration page. Click Next. Enter the two types of names for the device. Device Name —The name you want to appear throughout the web application. Assign an easily identifiable name, such as one that indicates the physical device location or the equipment it monitors.

Hardware Name—The hostname of the device, which is in the format of NI-cRIO-ModelNumber-SerialNumber by default. If the device is online, InsightCM Server automatically populates this name. Otherwise, find the two values printed on a label on the back of the device.