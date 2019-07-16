Components for Writing Values to PI Points

Map sources of data in the InsightCM Server to PI points to write values to the OSIsoft PI System software. Whenever the source produces a value, the InsightCM Server writes the value to the corresponding point in the OSIsoft PI System software.

Components for Writing to PI Points

Component Description PI point A time-stamped value stored in the OSIsoft PI System software. The InsightCM Server uses the name you define for PI point instances to write values to the OSIsoft PI System software. Feature A measurement derived from collected data. An example of a feature is the most recent RMS value from acceleration data that a particular sensor acquires. You map a feature to a PI point name, and then the InsightCM Server writes values from that feature to the PI point name. Point mapping The mapping of a feature in the InsightCM Server to the name of a PI point. Specifically, the InsightCM Server interfaces with OSIsoft PI System points via point mappings. The InsightCM Server uses the following components to write data to the OSIsoft PI System software.

PI Point Mappings

You can create and preview point mappings for every feature and spectral band. You can also add point mappings to multiple assets at a time. However, the preview option is available only when just one asset is selected in the Choose Assets dialog box. You can interact with mappings or with points in the PI System software from the web application, and for instructions for each task, refer to the Connecting Trend Points to PI Points.

Troubleshooting Missing PI Points