Viewing the Trend Data for an Alarm

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

View the relevant data for and acknowledge a trend alarm.

  1. Click the Navigation menu »Alarms»Active Trend.
  2. Select an alarm and click View to see the relevant Trend viewer data for an alarm.
    You can also click the Data Viewer button to view the relevant feature data in the Trend viewer.

  3. Select an alarm and click Acknowledge. The alarm instance will move from the Active Trend Alarm tab to the Alarm Instances dialog, which can be accessed by selecting the Trend tab, selecting an alarm, clicking the Action menu , and selecting History.
    If the data rises above the set point a second time, InsightCM displays a new alarm instance on the Active Trend Alarms tab.

