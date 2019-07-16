Supported Historian Software

If you purchase, activate, and enable the Enterprise Gateway option, the InsightCM Server can connect to two types of data historians.
OSIsoft PI System software — You map sources of data in the InsightCM Server to PI points. Whenever a trend point value is calculated, the InsightCM Server writes it to the corresponding PI point.
Built-in OPC UA server and third-party data historian clients — The InsightCM Server includes a built-in server that supports the OPC Unified Architecture (UA) specification. Whenever a trend point value is calculated, the InsightCM Server writes it to a unique tag on the server. Software clients that support the OPC UA specification can subscribe to the server.