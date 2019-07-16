Updating Device Software

Review the application types and versions running on each device and update the application and firmware that the device runs.

Note This feature is not supported on Windows 10.

Goal Steps Update the application on one or more devices to the latest version uploaded to InsightCM Server. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Click the Software tab and select one or more online devices. Note Devices must be of the same type. Click Update Application. Note This operation requires devices to reboot and might take several minutes to complete.

The web application disables this button for disabled devices. Verify the latest application is running on a device. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Click the Software tab and select one or more online devices. Compare the Configured Version and Latest Version columns in the device table to see if a more recent application version is available on the server. Resolve persistent errors with the device operation. Notice This step should only be taken with a recommendation from NI, as there may be solutions other than formatting the device. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Click the Software tab and select a device. Click the Action menu and select Format Device.

Adding or Removing Firmware

To add or remove firmware versions from the server, expand the Navigation menu »Utilities»Package Management, and then click the Upload button to add new firmware to the server.