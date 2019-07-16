Updating Device Software

Review the application types and versions running on each device and update the application and firmware that the device runs.
|Goal
|Steps
|Update the application on one or more devices to the latest version uploaded to InsightCM Server.
|Verify the latest application is running on a device.
|Resolve persistent errors with the device operation.
To add or remove firmware versions from the server, expand the Navigation menu »Utilities»Package Management, and then click the Upload button to add new firmware to the server.