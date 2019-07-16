Setting Up Email Alarm Notifications

Configure the InsightCM Server to send alarm notifications emails.

Permissions required

Ensure that you are on the server computer that runs the InsightCM server software.

The InsightCM Server acts as an SMTP client and sends messages to an SMTP server. You must provide information about the SMTP server to which you want to send emails by creating a file that directs the InsightCM Server to do so.

Complete the following to configure the SMTP server information, define the recipients and email contents to send, and link the recipients and contents to an alarm rule.

In File Explorer, navigate to the ProgramData\InsightCM 3.0\Auth folder. Open the SmtpConfiguration.json file in a text file editor. Modify each line category according to your server information. "Host": "<servername>", "Port": "<port number>", "UseSsl": <true or false>, "RequireAuthentication": <true or false>, "Username": "<username>", "Password": "<password>", "TimeoutSeconds": <number>, "FromAddress": "yes-reply@localhost", "TestMode": <true or false> Save the .json file and access the web application. Define groups of recipients for a notification. Navigation menu »Options. Click the Select Address Groups under the Notifications section. Click the Add button and enter a descriptive name for the group so you can easily identify it in the list of available templates when you define a rule. In the To: section, click Add and enter the email addresses to which you want to send the notification. Separate each email address using a comma, a semicolon, or a new line. Add email addresses to the Cc: section as needed. Click OK to save changes. Note Once you add email addresses to an address group, you will be required to keep at least one email address saved to it. Define an email template to provide the same information for any of the alarms to which it is assigned. Note You define an email template independently of address groups because you can pair one address group with multiple email templates, or one email template with multiple address groups. There may instances when you want to notify a single individual when a low-severity alarm occurs, but notify several individuals with the same message when a high-severity alarm occurs. Navigation menu »Options. Click the Select Email Templates under the Notifications section. Click the Add new email template button and enter a descriptive name for the template that describes its contents so you can easily identify it in the list of available templates when you define a rule. Enter the subject and body text to use in the email notification. Note Both fields support a set of strings that instruct InsightCM to insert actual system or device data at that position in the email. For example, for an alarm that occurs when chassis temperature rises above a set point, you can enter one of these strings that InsightCM will replace with the actual chassis temperature at the time the alarm is set. Now, when you add or edit an alarm rule, you can assign an address group and email template you created. InsightCM generates email notifications according to these settings whenever it sets the alarm.

Now you must configure an address group and email template to an alarm rule level for the server to send an email notification once data crosses a certain threshold.