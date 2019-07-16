Setting Alarms Based on Frequency Values

Set an alarm for every frequency of a spectrum to ensure that the energy level at each frequency is acceptable.
Ensure that you have collected data for the sensor whose alarm you are setting, since data will only appear if data has been collected for the whose alarm you are setting.
A spectral alarm rule allows you to set alarms for every frequency of a spectrum to ensure that the energy level at each frequency is acceptable.
Complete the following steps to configure a spectral alarm rule for a specific asset node:
-
Click the Configuration button
and select the sensor you want to edit from the asset tree.
Note
Motor (MCSA) and Voltage Bus are equipment assets that also support spectral alarms.
-
Click the Spectral Alarm Rules tab and click Add to display the Spectral Alarm Rule dialog box.
-
Configure the operating state and integration type to which you want the alarm to apply.
-
Select a data event from the list on the left.
-
Expand the Add Level pull-down menu and select the level you want to configure.
-
Draw the alarm line on the graph by clicking where you want to change the direction of the line.
-
Click the checkmark button next to the alarm level label to commit the line you have drawn.
-
In the top right, click Done.
-
Optional: Repeat steps 5 through 8 to configure additional alarm levels as needed.
-
Click OK.