Modifying Data Collection Behavior

Modify the operating state(s) of your equipment asset to adjust the rate, length, and frequency at which data is collected.
|Collection Condition
|Description
|Steps to Configure
|Enter Conditions
|Defines what conditions, based on feature values, cause the device to enter this operating state and begin applying the file and trend collection settings and triggers. To evaluate multiple conditions, create and combine multiple conditions in an expression. You can use common operators such as AND, OR, and parentheses. For example: C1 OR (C2 AND C3), where C1, C2, and C3 are conditions.
|
|Exit Conditions
|Defines what conditions cause the device to exit this operating state. When the device meets these conditions, the device stops applying the file and trend collection settings and triggers and returns to the default operating state. Exit condition expressions support the same operators as the expressions for enter conditions.
|
|Data Set Collection Settings
|Sets the amount of data to include in each file the device collects while this operating state is active. Enable the checkbox in this section to group all files collected when this state is active into a stream.
|
|Enter/Exit Settings
|Specifies whether the device collects a file when the asset enters or exits the operating state. This section also sets the amount of data to include in the file the asset collects when it enters the operating state.
|Place a checkmark in one or both of the Collect on Enter/Exit checkboxes.
|Data Set Collection Conditions
|Configures various types of triggers that cause the device to collect a file when this state is active.
|See the steps for Time, Gate, Delta EU, and Advanced.
|Trend Collection Conditions
|Configures various types of triggers that cause the asset to collect trend values when this state is active.
|See the steps for Time, Gate, Delta EU, and Advanced.
|Time
|This condition prompts the device to collect data at regular time intervals.
|Gate
|This condition prevents the collection of data unless this condition is met. If this condition is not met, data is not collected regardless if there are additional Time, Delta EU, and/or Advanced conditions configured for this equipment asset.
|Delta EU
|This condition prompts the device to collect data when there is a significant difference in data levels, which you configure.
|Advanced
|This condition contains additional ways to prompt the device to collect data.
You may have equipment that only powers on at certain times of day - in which case, it would not be useful to collect data in one-hour intervals throughout each day. Use operating states and gating conditions to ensure that you are only collecting data when the equipment is powered on and functioning.