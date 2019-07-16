Use operating states to set different collection settings and/or alarm levels for your assets.
For many assets, it is useful to define discrete operating states that have different collection settings and/or alarm levels. For example, if a motor is running, you may want to collect data more frequently than when the motor is idle or off. Consider the following turbine which has a tachometer sensor with a speed feature.
|Operating States
|Settings
|Run-Up
|Default
Defining an operating state for unique equipment conditions allows the device to dynamically switch between collection behaviors. As the Run-Up operating state in the previous example shows, operating states express a condition to enter the state and a condition to exit the state. While in the state, the collection settings and conditions can be configured differently than when the asset is in the default state.
The metadata pane on the Data Viewer page displays the operating state that was active when the device collected the data.