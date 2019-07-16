Operating States

Startup

rises above 200% Full Load Amps (FLA), where FLA specifies the motor full load current in amperes according to the motor nameplate. Collect a data set when entering state. The length of this data set is 30 seconds, including 1 second of pre-trigger data.

Exit state when Percent Full Load Amps is less than 110% FLA for 5 seconds or the state lasts for 30 seconds.