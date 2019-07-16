An electric motor has discrete operating states such as On (Default), Startup, and Off. The following table lists the default operating states of MCSA devices.
|Operating States
|Default Settings
|Default
|
-
Collect a data set once per hour.
-
Collect trend values every 5 minutes.
-
Write data sets whose length is 3 seconds, including 1 second of pre-trigger data.
|Startup
|
-
Enter state when Percent Full Load Amps rises above 200% Full Load Amps (FLA), where FLA specifies the motor full load current in amperes according to the motor nameplate.
-
Collect a data set when entering state. The length of this data set is 30 seconds, including 1 second of pre-trigger data.
-
Exit state when Percent Full Load Amps is less than 110% FLA for 5 seconds or the state lasts for 30 seconds.
|Off
|
-
Enter state when Percent Full Load Amps falls below 25% FLA.
-
Collect a data set once per hour.
-
Collect trend values every 5 minutes.
-
Exit state when Percent Full Load Amps rises above 25% FLA.