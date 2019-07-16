Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Operating States

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

An electric motor has discrete operating states such as On (Default), Startup, and Off. The following table lists the default operating states of MCSA devices.

Operating States Default Settings
Default
  • Collect a data set once per hour.
  • Collect trend values every 5 minutes.
  • Write data sets whose length is 3 seconds, including 1 second of pre-trigger data.
Startup
  • Enter state when Percent Full Load Amps rises above 200% Full Load Amps (FLA), where FLA specifies the motor full load current in amperes according to the motor nameplate.
  • Collect a data set when entering state. The length of this data set is 30 seconds, including 1 second of pre-trigger data.
  • Exit state when Percent Full Load Amps is less than 110% FLA for 5 seconds or the state lasts for 30 seconds.
Off
  • Enter state when Percent Full Load Amps falls below 25% FLA.
  • Collect a data set once per hour.
  • Collect trend values every 5 minutes.
  • Exit state when Percent Full Load Amps rises above 25% FLA.

