Adding Fault Frequencies to an Asset

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

Configure the web application to note known frequencies that are problematic for different asset types on the Asset Configuration page.

  1. Click the Configuration button and ensure you are on the Asset Configuration page.
  2. Right-click on an asset and select Add fault frequencies to add the Fault Frequencies tab to your asset's configuration panel.
  3. Click Add in the Fault Frequencies.
    1. Specify a name, fault type, and level.
    2. Click OK.
  4. Create fault frequency groups to define a set of fault frequencies to refer to by name.
    1. Click Edit Groups and then click Add in the resulting dialog box.
    2. In the resulting New Fault Frequency Group dialog box, enter a name for the group. Click OK and the name of new group will appear in the Group section.
    3. Click the name of the group and then click Add in the Fault Frequencies section to specify the frequencies you want to include in the group.
    4. In the Fault Frequencies section, click Add to display the Fault Frequency dialog box.
    5. Specify a name, fault type, and level.
    6. Click OK.
  5. Click Close.

