Difference Between Range Check and Input Range

The Range Check: Minimum and Range Check: Maximum properties are the minimum and maximum values you expect to measure after any scaling. These values are sometimes confused with the Input Range property. Input Range refers only to the input range of a particular device, in the pre-scaled units in which the device measures. For example, the Input Range for a module might be 0 to 10 V, but that module might be used with a temperature sensor that outputs 100 mV for every 1 °C. The Range Check: Minimum and Range Check: Maximum in that case could be 0 to 100 V, with 10 V corresponding to 100 °C.

In this example, you could set the Custom Scale: Slope property to 0.01 to implement the conversion from V to °C.