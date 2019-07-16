Validating Sensor Data

Ensure that sensors are returning valid data.
Ensure that sensors are returning valid data. Review data validation errors on the Notifications page.
Click the Navigation menu
»System»Asset Definitions.
Choose and complete one of the tasks below for an asset type according to how you need your sensor data validated.
Enable data validation rule options.
Ensure that the Data Validation checkbox is enabled.
Set a rule to check that waveform values are within a specified range.
Ensure that the Range Check checkbox is enabled.
Use the Maximum EU and Minimum EU fields to specify a range of acceptable values. See Difference Between Range Check and Input Range for more information.
Set a rule to check that consecutive waveform values do not remain the same for more than the specified number of samples.
Ensure that the N Rule checkbox is enabled.
Use the Maximum Samples field to specify the maximum number of consecutive samples for which waveform values can remain the same.
Set a rule to check that consecutive waveform values do not have the same sign for more than a specified amount of time.
Ensure that the Z Rule checkbox is enabled.
Use the Maximum Time field to specify the maximum amount of time that consecutive waveform values can have the same sign.
Set a rule to ensure that all waveforms have a minimum percentage of unique values.
Place a checkmark in the U Rule checkbox.
Use the Minimum Percent field to specify the minimum percentage of unique values for a given waveform.
Set a rule to check that the ratio of the Peak feature to the Peak-Peak feature is within the range you specify.
Ensure that the Pk/Pk-Pk checkbox is enabled.
Use the Minimum Ratio and Maximum Ratio fields to specify a range of acceptable peak ratio values.
Set a rule to check for a suspect amount of energy at line frequency.
Place a checkmark in the Line Noise checkbox.
Use the Line Frequency field to specify the line frequency.
Note
The InsightCM Server does not apply this rule if the running speed is within 20% of the specified line frequency.
Set a rule to check for waveforms with low RMS levels.
Ensure that the Low Signal checkbox is enabled.
Use the Maximum RMS field to specify the highest acceptable RMS value.
Set a rule to check for a suspect amount of low frequency energy.
Ensure that the Ski Slope checkbox is enabled.