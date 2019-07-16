Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Custom Feature Names Tab

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

Define custom names to replace the default names of features and spectral bands. The web application inserts the custom names into mappings when you apply a point name pattern that contains the {feat} token.

  1. Click the Navigation menu »System»Historian.
  2. Define custom names to replace the default names of features and spectral bands.
    • Customize a feature name.
      1. Select a feature.
      2. Click the Edit button.
        spd-note-note
        Note  
        • The list of features contains an entry for every feature and spectral band that the InsightCM Server supports.
        • To apply changes to existing mappings, go to the Point Mappings tab and re-add the affected assets to get the updates.
    • Insert the names of features or spectral bands into PI point names.
      1. Switch to the Point Name Patterns tab.
      2. Add or edit a pattern.
      3. Enter the {feat} token in the pattern.

