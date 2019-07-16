Custom Feature Names Tab

Define custom names to replace the default names of features and spectral bands. The web application inserts the custom names into mappings when you apply a point name pattern that contains the {feat} token.
-
Click the Navigation menu
»System»Historian.
-
Define custom names to replace the default names of features and spectral bands.
-
Customize a feature name.
-
Select a feature.
-
Click the Edit button.
Note
-
The list of features contains an entry for every feature and spectral band that the InsightCM Server supports.
-
To apply changes to existing mappings, go to the Point Mappings tab and re-add the affected assets to get the updates.
-
Insert the names of features or spectral bands into PI point names.
-
Switch to the Point Name Patterns tab.
-
Add or edit a pattern.
-
Enter the {feat} token in the pattern.