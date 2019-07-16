Configuring a Data Group

Create and configure data groups to group data from channels mapped to sensors that monitor the same piece of equipment into one data event.

For more information on data groups, refer to the Data Groups topic. If you are seeking to add endpoints on a wireless device, refer to the Adding Wireless Gateways and Endpoints topic.

Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Click theand select Double-click a device to navigate to the device's configuration page. In the Equipment Mapping tab, click the Add/Remove button and then click Add to display the Select Location dialog box. Select the top-level asset for the data group. This will likely be an equipment asset. Click Select, then OK. Select a channel in the Channels section and click Select Data Group. Select Data Group dialog box, select the data group you just created in the Data Group listbox. In thedialog box, select the data group you just created in thelistbox. Click OK to assign the channel to that data group.