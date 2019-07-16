Configuring Collection Conditions for Thermal Imaging Devices

Collection conditions are evaluated on the thermal imaging device to determine when to send data sets and trend points to the server.
Complete the following steps to specify when a device collects camera data.
Click the Configuration button and ensure you are on the Asset Configuration page.
Expand the Action menu and select Cameras.
Select a camera from the list on the left in the Cameras dialog box and switch to the Data Collection tab for that camera.
Configure the Time, Delta EU, and/or Advanced conditions as needed.
Note
After you configure the device, cameras, ROIs, and collection conditions, you must notify the device that the configuration has been changed. Select the device from the list of devices on the Devices tab of the Device Configuration page and click Update Configuration.