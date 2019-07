Audit Logger Tab on System Page

The server logs errors and certain events, such as when services start and when an asset is updated.

Ensure that you are on the Audit Logger tab of the System page by clicking the Navigation menu, hovering over Utilities, and selecting Audit Logger.

By default, only the last 30 days of events are retained on the server. You may filter the data events by clicking the Filter By... button, or by clicking header of each column to automatically filter in ascending order.