Asset Definition Spreadsheets

Last Modified: July 15, 2019
InsightCM allows users to edit multiple assets at one time using an exported spreadsheet. Asset spreadsheets contain the following worksheets:
AssetNodes—The settings that determine the functionality of an asset.
AssetNodeProperties—The properties that are available for an asset.
OperatingStates—The operating states that are available for an asset.
OperatingStateProperties—The properties an operating state has when it is assigned to a specific asset.
Triggers—The triggers that are available on an operating state assigned to a specific asset.
TriggerConditions—The trigger conditions that are available for each trigger on an operating state assigned to a specific asset.
Features—The features that are available for an asset.
FeatureProperties—The properties a feature has when assigned to a specific asset.
TrendAlarmRules—Alarm rules for features assigned to a specific asset.
TrendAlarmLevels—How alarm levels are calculated for specific alarm rules.
RuleId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the level applies to.
Severity—The urgency of the level.
CompareTo—The value that the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to.
AutoConfig—Specifies whether to automatically configure levels from baseline values.
AlarmActions—Specifies whether the NI InsightCM web application takes any action when a specific alarm is set.
AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
ActionName—A name that distinguishes this action from others.
Type—Specifies whether to send an email notification when the alarm is set.
AlarmActionProperties—The action the NI InsightCM web application takes when a specific alarm is set.
AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
ActionName—The name of the action to which the property applies.
PropertyName—Specifies whether this property specifies an address group or an email template.
PropertyValue—A string that specifies a particular address group or email template.
SpectralAlarmRules—Spectral alarm rules for features assigned to a specific asset.
SpectralAlarmLevels—How alarm levels are calculated for specific spectral alarm rules.
RuleId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the level applies to.
Severity—The urgency of the level.
CompareTo—The value that the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to.
SpectralAlarmActions—Specifies whether the NI InsightCM web application takes any action when a specific spectral alarm is set.
AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
ActionName—A name that distinguishes this action from others.
Type—Specifies whether to send an email notification when the alarm is set.
SpectralAlarmActionProperties—The action the NI InsightCM web application takes when a specific spectral alarm is set.
AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
ActionName—The name of the action to which the property applies.
PropertyName—Specifies whether this property specifies an address group or an email template.
PropertyValue—A string that specifies a particular address group or email template.
FaultFrequencies—Known frequencies that are problematic for an asset so that the NI InsightCM web application notes them on the Data Viewer page.
NamedGroups—The name of a group of fault frequencies assigned to an asset.
