Asset Definition Spreadsheets

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

InsightCM allows users to edit multiple assets at one time using an exported spreadsheet. Asset spreadsheets contain the following worksheets:

  • AssetNodes—The settings that determine the functionality of an asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Type—The name of the asset type, such as, 
      Accelerometer
      , 
      Equipment
      , or 
      Tachometer
      .
    • Disabled—Disables the asset if set to 
      true
      .
    • MeasType—Indicates whether the asset acquires data as a waveform or a single point and what type of measurement you want the asset to perform. For example, 
      Waveform|Tachometer
      .
    • Categories—Categories that describe the asset type and determine what capabilities are available for the asset type, such as 
      Dynamic
      , 
      RotatingEquipment
      , or 
      Accelerometer
      .
  • AssetNodeProperties—The properties that are available for an asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • PropertyName—The name that the NI InsightCM web application displays for the property.
    • PropertyValue—The value you want the NI InsightCM web application to set for the property when you import the spreadsheet.
  • OperatingStates—The operating states that are available for an asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Name—The name of the operating state that the NI InsightCM web application displays.
  • OperatingStateProperties—The properties an operating state has when it is assigned to a specific asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • OperatingState—The operating state to which the property defined in this row applies.
    • PropertyName—The name of the property that the NI InsightCM web application displays.
    • PropertyValue—The value you want the NI InsightCM web application to set for the property when you import the spreadsheet.
  • Triggers—The triggers that are available on an operating state assigned to a specific asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • OperatingState—The name of the operating state to which the property applies.
    • Type—The kind of trigger you want to configure. For example, 
      EnterTrigger
      .
    • Expression—The expression or combination of expressions required to activate the trigger.
  • TriggerConditions—The trigger conditions that are available for each trigger on an operating state assigned to a specific asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • OperatingState—The name of the operating state to which the trigger condition applies.
    • TriggerType—Which trigger the condition applies to.
    • Type—Specifies whether the trigger is time-based, such as 
      Cron
      or 
      Timespan
      , or feature-based, such as 
      Trend
      .
    • Source—The feature that determines a feature-based trigger.
    • Operator—How the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to the compare value. For example, 
      Greater than
      or 
      Equal to
      .
    • CompareTo—The value that the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to.
    • DwellSeconds—How long the trigger condition must be true before the NI InsightCM web applications activates the trigger.
  • Features—The features that are available for an asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Feature—The name of the feature that the NI InsightCM web application displays.
  • FeatureProperties—The properties a feature has when assigned to a specific asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Feature—The name of the feature to which the property applies.
    • PropertyName—The name of the property that the NI InsightCM web application displays.
    • PropertyValue—The value you want the NI InsightCM web application to set for the property when you import the spreadsheet.
  • TrendAlarmRules—Alarm rules for features assigned to a specific asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Id—The string that other sections of the spreadsheet use to reference the alarm rule.
    • TrendName—The name of the feature to which the alarm rule applies.
    • Operator—How the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to the compare value. For example, 
      Greater than
      or 
      Equal to
      .
    • OperatingState—The operating state or states to which the alarm rule applies.
    • Hysteresis—An offset from the set point whose value causes NI InsightCM Server to clear the alarm when crossed.
    • OnDelaySeconds—The amount of time, in seconds, the set point must remain crossed before NI InsightCM Server sets the alarm.
    • OffDelaySeconds—The amount of time, in seconds, the hysteresis level must remain crossed before NI InsightCM Server clears the alarm.
    • AutoConfigCalc—Specifies whether to automatically configure levels from baseline values.
    • Disabled—Disables the alarm rule when set to 
      true
      .
  • TrendAlarmLevels—How alarm levels are calculated for specific alarm rules.
    • RuleId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the level applies to.
    • Severity—The urgency of the level.
    • CompareTo—The value that the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to.
    • AutoConfig—Specifies whether to automatically configure levels from baseline values.
  • AlarmActions—Specifies whether the NI InsightCM web application takes any action when a specific alarm is set.
    • AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
    • Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
    • ActionName—A name that distinguishes this action from others.
    • Type—Specifies whether to send an email notification when the alarm is set.
  • AlarmActionProperties—The action the NI InsightCM web application takes when a specific alarm is set.
    • AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
    • Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
    • ActionName—The name of the action to which the property applies.
    • PropertyName—Specifies whether this property specifies an address group or an email template.
    • PropertyValue—A string that specifies a particular address group or email template.
  • SpectralAlarmRules—Spectral alarm rules for features assigned to a specific asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Id—The string that other sections of the spreadsheet use to reference the alarm rule.
    • OperatingState—The operating state or states to which the alarm rule applies.
    • Unit—Specifies the units in which to measure sensor data on the asset the sensor monitors.
    • Integration—Specifies the type of integration, if any, to apply to asset data to check for this rule.
    • Cutoff—Specifies the frequency, in Hz, at which to set the highpass filter when performing double integration on asset data.
  • SpectralAlarmLevels—How alarm levels are calculated for specific spectral alarm rules.
    • RuleId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the level applies to.
    • Severity—The urgency of the level.
    • CompareTo—The value that the NI InsightCM web application compares the trend value to.
  • SpectralAlarmActions—Specifies whether the NI InsightCM web application takes any action when a specific spectral alarm is set.
    • AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
    • Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
    • ActionName—A name that distinguishes this action from others.
    • Type—Specifies whether to send an email notification when the alarm is set.
  • SpectralAlarmActionProperties—The action the NI InsightCM web application takes when a specific spectral alarm is set.
    • AlarmId—A string that specifies which alarm rule the action applies to.
    • Severity—The urgency of the alarm level.
    • ActionName—The name of the action to which the property applies.
    • PropertyName—Specifies whether this property specifies an address group or an email template.
    • PropertyValue—A string that specifies a particular address group or email template.
  • FaultFrequencies—Known frequencies that are problematic for an asset so that the NI InsightCM web application notes them on the Data Viewer page.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Name—A unique name for the fault frequency.
    • Type—Specifies whether the fault level is in orders or frequency
    • Level—The fault level.
  • NamedGroups—The name of a group of fault frequencies assigned to an asset.
    • FullName—The full path to the asset in the asset tree with each level separated by pipes. For example, 
      Location|Equipment|Accelerometer
      .
    • Type—Enter 
      fault frequencies
      as the value for this column.
    • Name—A unique name for the fault frequency group.

