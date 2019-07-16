Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Defining Default Trend Alarm Rule when Auto-Configuring Levels

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: July 15, 2019

Define the default trend alarm rule when using trend baselines to auto-configure levels.

Complete the following steps to configure baseline calculations based on previously acquired data.
  1. Click the Configuration button and select a sensor-level asset.
  2. In the configuration pane, select the Trend Alarms tab and click Add.
  3. In the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box, use the top two pull-downs to choose which feature and comparison type for which you want to set the trend alarm rule.
  4. Click the Operating State pull-down and select Default.
  5. Configure levels for your Trend data.
    • Add levels manually.
      1. Click Add.
      2. Use the Severity listbox to specify the urgency of the level.
      3. In the Compare To field, specify the initial value that the web application uses as a multiplier to calculate the compare value for the level.
      4. Repeat steps a-c as needed until you have configured the severity levels that you need.
    • If you have already collected trend data, auto-configure levels from a baseline.
      1. Click the Calendar button to establish a date range of data to use for your baseline and click OK.
      2. Click Set Baseline and the default trend alarm rule levels will be set.
  6. Optional: To receive email notifications when a level threshold is crossed, double-click the severity level you want to configure.
  7. Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options and configure the address group and email template to be used when the alarm trips.
  8. Click OK once you have configured the Email Settings and click OK to finish adding the Trend Alarm Rule to your asset.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics