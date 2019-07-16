Defining Default Trend Alarm Rule when Auto-Configuring Levels

Define the default trend alarm rule when using trend baselines to auto-configure levels.

Configuration button and select a sensor-level asset. Click thebutton and select a sensor-level asset.

In the configuration pane, select the Trend Alarms tab and click Add.

In the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box, use the top two pull-downs to choose which feature and comparison type for which you want to set the trend alarm rule.

Click the Operating State pull-down and select Default.

Configure levels for your Trend data. Add levels manually. Click Add . Use the Severity listbox to specify the urgency of the level. In the Compare To field, specify the initial value that the web application uses as a multiplier to calculate the compare value for the level. Repeat steps a-c as needed until you have configured the severity levels that you need.

If you have already collected trend data, auto-configure levels from a baseline. Click the Calendar button to establish a date range of data to use for your baseline and click OK . Click Set Baseline and the default trend alarm rule levels will be set.



Optional: To receive email notifications when a level threshold is crossed, double-click the severity level you want to configure.

Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options and configure the address group and email template to be used when the alarm trips.