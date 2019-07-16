Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Interfacing with the OSIsoft PI System Software

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

Integrate the OSIsoft PI System software.

Ensure that you have enabled Enterprise Gateway.
Note  

Ensure the OSIsoft PI Asset Framework (AF) Client is installed and a run-time license is activated on the same machine that runs InsightCM Server. You must restart the InsightCM software before you can integrate a data historian.

  1. Launch Windows Task Manager.
  2. Click the Services tab.
  3. Click Open Services.
  4. In the Services console that displays, select the InsightCM entry in the list of services.
  5. Click the Restart link in the top-right corner.
  6. Launch the InsightCM web application.
  7. Click the Navigation menu »System»Historian.
  8. Ensure the following permission is properly assigned to web application users working with PI tags.
    • historian_edit — Allows you to add, edit, remove, import, and export mappings to PI points, add and apply point name patterns, customize the names of features that appear in point names.

