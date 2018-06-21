Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions

Use TSN to control the simultaneous initialization of your acquisitions across the network of synchronization-enabled devices in your system.

The onboard 100 MHz oscillator of the TSN-supported chassis and devices automatically synchronizes to other network-synchronized devices that are part of your local 802.1AS subnet. The 80 MHz, 20 MHz, 100 kHz, 13.1072 MHz, 12.8 MHz, and 10 MHz Timebases are derived from this oscillator, and are synchronized to it. Therefore, they are also synchronized to other network-synchronized timebases on your 802.1AS subnet. This enables measurement signals to be synchronized to other devices across a distributed network. The TSN-enabled devices use the IEEE 802.1AS protocol over the network to synchronize. These devices cannot synchronize over the network with devices that use protocols or IEEE 1588 profiles other than IEEE 802.1AS.

Note Available Timebases may vary based on your device or chassis. Refer to your device documentation, available at ni.com/manuals, for more information.