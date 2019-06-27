Using NI SystemLink Tags to Exchange Data between FlexLogger and LabVIEW

Configure your system to use the FlexLogger SystemLink feature to exchange data with LabVIEW.
The following FlexLogger and LabVIEW software versions are required to support the SystemLink tag feature:
LabVIEW 2017 or later
FlexLogger 2018 R4 or later
Install LabVIEW.
Install FlexLogger, ensuring to select NI SystemLink Tag Support for LabVIEW <version> from the Additional items you may wish to install dialog.
If you have already installed FlexLogger and would like to add NI SystemLink tag support, complete the following steps.
Open NI Package Manager and locate FlexLogger <version> on the Installed tab.
Hover over the row to see the Install or remove related packages gear.
Select NI SystemLink Tag Support for LabVIEW <version> and click Next.
Follow the instructions to complete installation of SystemLink tag support.
In your configured FlexLogger project, go to and ensure that the Publish SystemLink Tags and Consume External SystemLink Tags options are checked.
After enabling these options for the first time, you will need to close and re-open your project.
Navigate to to locate FlexLogger Tag Examples.lvproj. This LabVIEW project contains several example VIs to get you started with exchanging data using the SystemLink tags.