Troubleshooting Missing Hardware

    Last Modified: January 1, 2018

    Find solutions to missing hardware in your project.

    If you are having trouble finding your hardware in the FlexLogger Channel Specification, try the following tips.
    • Refer to the list of supported hardware to confirm that your devices are supported in FlexLogger.
    • Confirm your devices are properly connected and powered.
    • Open Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and confirm your device is present. Ensure the chassis is reserved by your host computer. If not, click Reserve Chassis.

