Supported Sensor Class Types

Last Modified: May 29, 2018

Determine if your sensors are supported, and which physical measurements they can acquire in FlexLogger.

FlexLogger supports the following sensors. The sensor classes available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration and the type of physical measurement you are acquiring.

For more detailed descriptions of the sensor class types, refer to the Sensor Class Reference topic.

For descriptions and additional information of the supported physical measurements, refer to the Physical Measurement Type Reference topic.

Sensor Class Supported Physical Measurements
Voltage Voltage
Current
Temperature
Pressure
Force
Acceleration
Sound Pressure
Linear Position
Linear Velocity
Angular Position
Angular Velocity
Frequency
Pulse Width
Custom
Current Current
Temperature
Pressure
Force
Torque
Acceleration
Sound Pressure
Linear Position
Linear Velocity
Angular Position
Angular Velocity
Custom
Current Shunt Current
Bridge Pressure
Force
Torque
Strain
Custom
IEPE Acceleration
Sound Pressure
Thermocouple Temperature
Encoder Linear Velocity
Angular Velocity
RTD Temperature
Frequency Counter Linear Velocity
Angular Velocity

