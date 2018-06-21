Sensor Class Reference

Learn more about the available sensor class types.
FlexLogger supports the following sensors. The sensor classes available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration and the type of physical measurement you are acquiring.
For descriptions and additional information of the supported physical measurements, refer to the Physical Measurement Type Reference topic.
|Sensor Class
|Description
|Voltage
|Determines the electrical potential different between two points on a circuit.
|Current
|Determines the current in a circuit and generates a voltage or current reading proportional to the detected current.
|Current Shunt
|Measures current by determining the voltage drop across a low-resistance precision resistor.
|Bridge
|Bridge sensors operate by correlating a physical phenomena, such as strain, temperature, or force, to a change in resistance in one or more legs of a Wheatstone bridge. The general Wheatstone bridge, Is a network of four resistive legs with an excitation voltage (VEX) that is applied across the bridge. One or more of these legs can be active sensing elements.
|IEPE
|Integrated Electronics Piezoelectric (IEPE) transducer that is packaged with a built-in amplifier. Because the charge produced by some sensors is very small, the electrical signal produced by the transducer is susceptible to noise, and sensitive electronics must be used to amplify and condition the signal. An IEPE sensor integrates the sensitive electronics as close as possible to the transducer to ensure better noise immunity and convenient packaging. These sensors require a 4-20 mA current excitation to operate.
|Thermocouple
|Uses two dissimilar metals touch and the contact point produces a small open-circuit voltage that corresponds to temperature. This thermoelectric voltage is known as Seebeck voltage and is nonlinear with respect to temperature. Thermocouples require signal conditioning.
|Encoder
|RTD
|Temperature-sensing device with resistance that increases with temperature. An RTD is usually constructed with wire coil or deposited film of pure metal. RTDs can be made of different metals and have different nominal resistances, but the most popular RTD is platinum and has a nominal resistance of 100 Ω at 0 °C.
|Frequency Counter
|Measures the number of pulses of a periodic signal over a specified time.