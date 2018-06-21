Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Physical Measurement Type Reference

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 29, 2018

This topic lists the physical measurement types FlexLogger supports.

The physical measurement types available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration.

Physical Measurement Type Compatible Sensors Description
Voltage Voltage Find the difference of electric potential between two points of a circuit, using a ground-referenced or differential reference point.
Current
  • Current
  • Current Shunt
  • Voltage
Find the flow rate of an electric charge in a circuit.
Temperature
  • Current
  • RTD
  • Thermocouple
  • Voltage
The expression of cold and heat of an environment.
Pressure
  • Bridge
  • Current
  • Voltage
Measure the force applied to an area by a fluid
Force
  • Bridge
  • Current
  • Voltage
  • IEPE
Determine the rate of acceleration or resistance on an object against another object.
Torque
  • Bridge
  • Current
  • Voltage
Determine the amount of force causing an object to rotate.
Strain Bridge Measure an object's tension or compression as expressed by small changes in resistance.
Acceleration
  • Current
  • Voltage
  • IEPE
Determine the change of the velocity of an object as demonstrated by static forces (gravity) or dynamic forces (vibrations and movement), with the accelerations conveyed as varying voltage or current levels.
SoundPressure
  • Current
  • Voltage
  • IEPE
Measure the pressure difference of the ambient atmospheric pressure caused by a sound wave.
LinearPosition
  • Current
  • Voltage
Determine the linear movement of an object on a single plane as demonstrated by change in distance.
LinearVelocity
  • Current
  • Voltage
  • Encoder
  • Frequency Counter
Measure the velocity of an object on a single plane over a time period.
AngularPosition
  • Current
  • Voltage
Determine the circular movement of a rotating object as demonstrated by change in rotational distance.
AngularVelocity
  • Current
  • Voltage
  • Encoder
  • Frequency Counter
Measure the velocity of an object's circular rotation over time.
Frequency Frequency Counter Count the number of cycles that occur over a period of time, specifically waveform intervals.
PulseWidth Frequency Counter The length of one cycle over a period of time, specifically a waveform interval.
Custom All Configure a voltage, current, or bridge sensor using custom units.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics