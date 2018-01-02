Mapping an Indicator to a Channel

Add indicators to your Screens document and map them to any signals you want to view.
You must have devices added and configured for your FlexLogger project in order to visualize data from your sensor signals. Refer to the Configuring Your Hardware topic for more information.
Indicators on the Screens document display the electrical signals, but do not indicate that you are logging data. Use the Start Logging and Stop Logging buttons at the top of the document to control data logging. Refer to the Logging Data topic for more information.