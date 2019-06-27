Managing CAN/LIN Databases

Add, rename, or delete databases, or change the signals and properties within a database.
-
Go to . Use the dialog that appears to add, remove, or rename your available databases.
-
Double-click any database to launch the CAN/LIN Database Editor. The CAN/LIN Database Editor is a small standalone tool for creating and maintaining embedded network databases. You can use the editor to perform any of the following actions to the selected database:
-
Create a new cluster for the database.
-
Individually adjust cluster properties, including adding or removing frames from the cluster.
-
Individually adjust frame properties, including adding or removing signals from the frame.
-
Individually adjust signal properties.