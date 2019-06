LIN Databases

Manage your embedded networks using LIN databases, which provide a consistent set of parameters for all nodes in the network.

LIN databases allow you to store frames and signals running on the network in a database, as well as information about which ECU is transmitting or receiving which data. This information also is needed for each node in the network.

Databases in FlexLogger consist of clusters, which contain a number of frames, which are comprised of the signals used to send data.