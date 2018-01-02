FlexLogger Projects

A FlexLogger project (.flxproj) contains all the documents and files that configure your system, and log, store, and visualize your data.

Create a New Project from the launcher.

from the launcher. Select File»New»Project from the menu bar. To begin interacting with your measurement system and creating logging configurations, create a new project in one of the following ways:

Documents that configure the settings for your measurement system, your data logging behavior, and your data viewing preferences are located on the Project Files tab on the Navigation pane on the left of your view. Access all your logged data files on the Data tab.

Projects contain the following types of documents:

Channel Specification ( .flxio )—Configure the sensors and channels in your measurement system.

( )—Configure the sensors and channels in your measurement system. Logging Specification ( .flxcfg )—Select a folder to store your log files and configure logging behavior.

( )—Select a folder to store your log files and configure logging behavior. Screen ( .flxscr )—Create a dashboard to view live signals.

Open documents by double-clicking the file name on the Project Files tab. Return to the Navigation pane by clicking the Project Files tab.