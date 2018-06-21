Enabling and Configuring Triggers

Add a trigger and configure the start and stop conditions for your acquisition.
In your Logging specification document, select a Start condition for your trigger. Selecting any Triggering conditions will enable the trigger. Select from the following trigger start conditions:
Project start—Manually begin logging data by clicking the Start Logging button.
Channel value change—Begin logging when the value of the acquisition on a designated channel rises above or falls below a set value, or exits a set value range.
Time—Begin logging at a designated date and time.
Select the required Stop conditions for your trigger. Select from the following trigger stop conditions:
Stop—Manually stop logging data by clicking the Stop Logging button.
Channel value change—Stop logging when the value of the acquisition on a designated channel rises above or falls below a set value, or exits a set value range.
Duration—Stop logging data after a designated duration of time has elapsed.
If you configure your Logging Specification to use the Channel value change, Time, or Duration trigger conditions, click the Start Logging to enable the triggering. FlexLogger will begin logging data when the triggering conditions are met. If the triggering conditions are true when the Start Logging button is clicked, logging begins immediately.
Tip
A trigger is created when the conditions are set on the Logging specification, but you can enable or disable the trigger from any project document by using the Triggers toggle in the project toolbar.
Recently Viewed Topics
This site uses cookies to offer you a better browsing experience. Learn more about our privacy policy.