Customizing Charts

Last Modified: January 1, 2018
Use the Screens configuration options to customize the appearance and behavior of your displayed charts.
Adjust any necessary General Charts Properties:
Click anywhere on the chart, and use the Item tab on the right of the screen to customize your chart settings.
Use the Item tab on the right of the screen to make the following changes:
Add or remove channels from your chart.
Choose a plot type.
Choose aliased or anti-aliased visual style.
Change History length.
Right-click the chart to make the following changes:
Change the scaling of the axes.
Adjust the scale mapping of the axes.
Adjust any necessary settings for the axes on your charts:
Click on the axis you wish you change, and use the Item tab on the right of the screen to customize the axis settings.
Adjust visual elements.
Customize the scale.
Adjust the lower and upper limits.
Right-click the axes to make the following changes:
Add legends, tools, or labels to your chart.
Add an x- or y-axis to display multiple x- or y-scales on one plot.
Auto-scale the axes.
Delete, scale, move, or change the mapping of the axis.
