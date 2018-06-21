Configuring Sensors in Your Channel Specification

You can add your sensors to the project by configuring signals in the Channel Specification. You configure signals by specifying the sensor settings and scaling options for the corresponding channel.

Hover over the channel row to see the Configure gear. Click the gear for the channel you wish to configure. The channel configuration dialog opens. Use the Name field to specify the channel name. Select the Physical Measurement you wish to acquire for this channel. Note For information on which physical measurement types are available for the sensor class you are using, refer to the Supported Sensor Class Types topic. Select the Sensor Class that will be used to take the physical measurement. The Physical, Electrical, and Scaling options that appear are specific to the selected sensor. Record any sensor information or lab instructions in the Sensor Properties field . To edit the Sensor Properties field, complete the following steps: Click the Sensor Properties edit icon at the top right of the box. Fill in the information in the Sensor Properties dialog that opens. The information will populate the Sensor Properties field of the channel configuration. Set the configuration options to the desired settings for the corresponding sensor connected to the channel. Apply the desired scaling options to the sensor configuration to scale the electrical values to the physical values of the sensor. Refer to the Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values topic for more information on sensor scaling options.

After a Sensor Class is selected, Live value shows the value of the signal being measured by the sensor. Live value displays the electrical signal, but does not indicate that you are logging data.