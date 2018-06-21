Configuring a Sensor Measurement

You can acquire data by configuring the individual sensors of your DAQ device for the measurement. You can also customize and set the data rate at which your device acquires the samples.
-
Configure sensors in your Channel specification—Add and configure the associated sensors to use in your Channel specification.
-
Configure data rate values—Adjust the frequency or interval at which your device acquires data.
-
Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values—Apply scaling to your sensor, if necessary.