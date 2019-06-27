Configuring RMS and Mean Channels

Add a channel that applies RMS or Mean averaging to the data in an existing hardware channel. The RMS or Mean channel produces a new value based on averaging performed on the data in a channel in the system.
-
In the Channel Specification, click the Add Calculation button and select RMS or Mean from the pull-down options, depending on the type of averaging you wish to perform. A configuration dialog opens.
-
Click the Data source button. Select the channel from which you want the RMS or Mean calculation performed.
If no channels appear in the selector, ensure that you have configured channels in your Channel Specification.
-
Specify a Name, Block size, and Description for the calculated channel, if necessary. After you configure the calculated channel, you can see the live value reflecting the averaging you applied to your data. You can use the RMS or Mean calculated channel like any other channel defined in the Channel Specification.
-
Click Done. A calculated channel appears at the top of the Channel Specification.
Note
Calculated channel data is logged with all other channels configured in your Channel Specification. For more information on logging data, refer to the Logging Data topic.