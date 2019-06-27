Configuring Arithmetic Formula-Based Calculated Channels

Add a calculated channel to analyze or scale data from existing hardware channels. A calculated channel produces a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.
-
In the Channel Specification, click the Add Calculation button and select Arithmetic Formula from the pull-down options. A calculated channel appears in the Channel Specification under its host system.
-
Configure the calculated channel.
After you configure the calculated channel, you can see the live value reflecting the formula you applied to your data. You can use the formula-based calculated channel like any other channel defined in the Channel Specification.
-
Specify a name, unit of measure, and description for the calculated channel.
Note
For examples of formula syntax and a list of supported functions, operators, and constants, refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic.
-
In Formula, specify a formula to apply to data from an existing channel. Suggested formulas appear when you begin typing.
-
Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate, ensuring that the channel name is enclosed in single quotes (for example, 'ai 0'). You can also input constants, such as pi.
-
Click Done.
Note
Calculated channel data is logged with all other channels configured in your Channel Specification. For more information on logging data, refer to the Logging Data topic.