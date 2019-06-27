Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Configuring Data Rates

    Last Modified: June 26, 2019

    You can configure the data rate at which your DAQ device acquires data by customizing the data ranges and setting the values for analog (slow, medium, and fast) and digital data rate levels.

    Complete the following steps to configure the available data rates for your DAQ device:

    1. Click the Configure Data Rates button on the toolbar, or click Configure from the Data Rate Level pull-down selector.
    2. Specify each frequency in Hz or s (seconds, for intervals) for the desired slow, medium, fast, counter, or digital rates. Available data rate types vary by device.
    3. Click OK to apply the rates for the module.
    Notice  

    You can configure any analog input device to use Slow, Medium, or Fast data rates. Counter input modules, however, require the use of a data rate resource also used by the Medium data rate resource. If a counter input module is added to your system and all Medium data rate resources are in use, you will be prompted to change the data rate on another module in the system to free the required resource for use.

