Configuring Data Rates

You can configure the data rate at which your DAQ device acquires data by customizing the data ranges and setting the values for analog (slow, medium, and fast) and digital data rate levels.

Complete the following steps to configure the available data rates for your DAQ device:

Configure Data Rates button on the toolbar, or click Configure from the Data Rate Level pull-down selector. Click thebutton on the toolbar, or clickfrom thepull-down selector. Specify each frequency in Hz or s (seconds, for intervals) for the desired slow, medium, fast, counter, or digital rates. Available data rate types vary by device. Click OK to apply the rates for the module.