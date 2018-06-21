Configuring Data Rate Values

You can configure the data rate at which your DAQ device acquires data by customizing the data ranges and setting the values for slow, medium, and fast data rate levels.

Complete the following steps to configure the available data rates for your DAQ device:

Select the Configure Data Rates from the toolbar, or click Configure from the Configure Data Rates dialog. Specify each frequency in Hz or s (seconds, for intervals) for the desired slow, medium, and fast rates. Click OK to apply the rates for the module.