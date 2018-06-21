Configuring Calculated Channels

Configure the calculated channel.

Hover over the new channel row to see the Configure gear in the Channel name column. Click the gear.

Specify a name, unit of measure, and description for the calculated channel. Note For examples of formula syntax and a list of supported functions, operators, and constants, refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic.

In Formula, specify a formula to apply to data from an existing channel. Suggested formulas appear when you begin typing.

Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate. You can also input constants, such as pi.