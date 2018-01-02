Configuring a Log File

Use the Logging Specification to configure the details of your data files.

Configure the Logging Specification with the desired settings for your data log file name, location, and duration. Click the Start Logging and Stop Logging buttons at the top of any of the documents to begin or stop logging data.

After you start logging data, FlexLogger creates a log file that you can view on the Data tab on the Navigation pane on the left of your view. The Data tab contains all of your log files for your project. Click thetab at any time to return to the Navigation pane.