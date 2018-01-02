CAN interfaces are software representations of physical ports.
You use CAN interfaces to communicate between your hardware and a CAN database.
|Term
|Definition
|port
|Physical connector on an NI hardware device
|interface
|Software object representing a single CAN connector on a hardware device. This software object communicates with external hardware described in the database.
Each interface name uses the syntax <protocol><n>. For example, if you have a two-port CAN device in your system, the interface names are CAN1 and CAN2. Devices that use a transceiver cable receive an interface name only when a transceiver cable is connected and identified.
You can use an interface name as an alias to any port so that your application does not need to change when your hardware configuration changes.
Complete the following steps to adjust the baud rates using the Interface Settings dialog.
|Option
|Meaning
|CAN
|This is the default CAN 2.0 standard I/O mode as defined in ISO 11898-1:2003. A fixed baud rate is used for transfer, and the payload length is limited to 8 bytes.
|CAN FD (FD baud rate enabled)
|CAN FD—This is the CAN FD mode as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0. Payload lengths up to 64 are allowed, but they are transmitted at a single fixed baud rate.
|CAN FD + BRS (FD baud rate enabled)
|CAN FD+BRS—This is the CAN FD as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0, with the optional Baud Rate Switching enabled. The same payload lengths as CAN FD mode are allowed; additionally, the data portion of the CAN frame is transferred at a different (higher) baud rate.